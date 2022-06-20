TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

759 PM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central El Paso

County through 830 PM MDT...

At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Socorro, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley,

Clint, Horizon City, Fabens, San Elizario, Indian Cliffs Ranch,

Socorro, Sparks, Agua Dulce, Dairyland, Lake Way Estates, Montana

Vista, Colonia del Paso and Homestead Meadows.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 27 and 50.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3158 10628 3162 10630 3166 10633 3169 10635

3171 10637 3173 10638 3175 10641 3187 10619

3156 10604 3148 10617

TIME...MOT...LOC 0158Z 145DEG 23KT 3165 10622

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

