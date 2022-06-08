TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service El Paso TX 331 PM MDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hudspeth County through 415 PM MDT... At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles southwest of Cornudas, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hudspeth County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3159 10562 3144 10585 3151 10597 3165 10598 3177 10573 TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 144DEG 6KT 3161 10574 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Culberson County through 500 PM CDT... At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Van Horn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Culberson County. LAT...LON 3113 10471 3121 10490 3141 10490 3155 10475 3143 10447 TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 207DEG 11KT 3130 10477 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather