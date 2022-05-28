TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

228 PM MDT Sat May 28 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY AND ON

SUNDAY...

.An approaching upper level system will create stronger west to

southwest winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Winds look to

become gusty in the higher terrain locations as stronger winds

aloft move over the area, especially over the Gila Region and

Sacramento Mountains. Afternoon humidity values will remain in

the single digits through the weekend as well, with overnight

humidity recoveries struggling to make it over 30%. A very dry

spring has led to extremely dry fuels over much of southern New

Mexico and far west Texas. These critical fire weather conditions

are expected to persist through the holiday weekend; with winds

strengthening in the afternoon hours, afternoon humidity values

remaining extremely dry, and overnight humidity recoveries hardly

reaching 30%. Similar conditions are expected on Monday except

the winds will be slightly weaker than they are this weekend.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND

056...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT

SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055 AND 056...

* WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Potentially stronger gusts in higher terrain areas.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10%.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please check with the

local agencies for updated burn ban information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather