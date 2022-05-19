TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

226 PM MDT Thu May 19 2022

... ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY..

Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the

Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110) today. Conditions will become

critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to

return to the region as an upper level system approaches the

area.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055,

056, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM

MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND... West between 15 and 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

