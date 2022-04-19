TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Issued by National Weather Service Albuquerque NM 153 PM MDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FOR TODAY AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures continue for both today and Wednesday. On both days, the winds will be from the west between 20 to 25 mph. For today, the strongest winds will be along and west of the Rio Grande. These winds combined with single digit relative humidity will lead to a high fire danger. Winds will be slightly stronger on Wednesday area wide with more sunshine. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113... The National Weather Service in El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 113. * WIND...20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 13 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN KINNEY AND NORTHERN MAVERICK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather