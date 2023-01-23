WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

838 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO

MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less

than 3 inches are possible, mainly on elevated and grassy

surfaces.

* WHERE...Western north Texas and Texoma.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday afternoon

and Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Wednesday morning commute may also be

impacted due to any remaining snow and potential re-freezing

on bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at

drivetexas.org.

