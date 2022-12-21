WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

HARD FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

218 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 5 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of North and Central Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall into the single

digits and low teens Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These very cold temperatures may cause uninsulated and exposed

pipes to freeze and burst. To prevent freezing of pipes, either

wrap exposed pipes or allow faucets to slowly drip. Ensure that

irrigation systems are turned off and winterized. Preparations

should be made now to protect any plants that are sensitive to

these extreme temperatures. Also remember to provide adequate

shelter or arrangements for outdoor pets.

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 5 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will fall into the single

digits Thursday evening. Wind chills will fall below zero after

midnight and continue through Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid

outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear

appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15

below zero.

* WHERE...North Texas and portions of Central Texas.

digits across North Texas Thursday morning. Wind chills are

expected to fall below zero by Thursday afternoon.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

