WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1058 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUNT AND NORTHERN

KAUFMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for north central

Texas.

