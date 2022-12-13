WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1008 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CST FOR NORTHERN HUNT...EASTERN COLLIN AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES... At 1008 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leonard, or 14 miles south of Bonham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Wylie, Greenville, Commerce, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Leonard, Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Campbell, Trenton, Dodd City, Bonham State Park, Merit, Greenville City Lakes, Randolph, Lavon and Nevada. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central Texas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 500 PM CST for north central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather