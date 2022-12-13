WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

729 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL PARKER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730

AM CST...

The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado

Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a

tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northeastern Cooke County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Grayson County in north central Texas...

* Until 815 AM CST.

* At 731 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Gainesville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Callisburg around 740 AM CST.

Pottsboro and Lake Texoma around 815 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dixie,

Preston, Gordonville, Walnut Bend, Sturgeon, Sandusky, Dexter, Locust

and Sherwood Shores.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 498 and 503.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather