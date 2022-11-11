WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Coryell County in central Texas...

Southern Lampasas County in central Texas...

Western Bell County in central Texas...

* Until 915 AM CST.

* At 833 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Lampasas, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lampasas, Fort Hood,

Nolanville, Kempner, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Ding Dong, Maxdale,

Cedar Valley, Rumley, Youngsport, Topsey and Nix.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Northern Burnet County in south central Texas...

* Until 900 AM CST.

* At 834 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest

of Lampasas, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Sunnylane, Lake Victor and Watson.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

