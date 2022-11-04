WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

255 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTH

CENTRAL HILL COUNTY...

At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles northwest of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Covington around 300 PM CDT.

Itasca around 305 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Osceola, Mayfield, Lovelace and Woodbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIN COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLLIN COUNTY

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Hill County in central Texas...

Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas...

West central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Bynum, or 9 miles southeast of Hillsboro, moving

northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Bynum around 300 PM CDT.

Italy around 320 PM CDT.

Abbott, Forreston, Malone, Milford, Mertens, Avalon, Brandon, Irene

and Frost.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 355 and 361.

Interstate 35E between mile markers 376 and 391.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather