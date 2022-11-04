WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

245 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DENTON AND

NORTHERN DALLAS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLLIN COUNTY...

At 245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowry Crossing,

or near McKinney, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Plano, McKinney, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Fairview,

Princeton, Lucas, Parker, Lowry Crossing, St. Paul, New Hope, Lavon

Lake and Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Hunt County in north central Texas...

Eastern Collin County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Grayson County in north central Texas...

Fannin County in north central Texas...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Tom Bean to near Wylie, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Wylie, Bonham, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Leonard, Lowry

Crossing, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Wolfe City, Bells, Tom Bean,

Savoy, Celeste, Ector, Trenton, Dodd City, Ravenna, Lake Bonham and

Merit.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ARCHER AND

SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY...

At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over eastern Wichita

Falls, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Dean and Jolly.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DENTON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIN COUNTY...

At 249 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Anna, or 10

miles northeast of McKinney, moving northeast at 65 mph.

McKinney, Anna, Melissa, Van Alstyne and Weston.

