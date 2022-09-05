WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

801 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tarrant

County through 830 PM CDT...

At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Haslet, or near Watauga, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City,

Keller,and surrounding areas.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35W between mile markers 47 and 67.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 11 and 25.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3298 9707 3268 9717 3269 9738 3299 9747

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 284DEG 9KT 3291 9731

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Marshall, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

south central Harrison County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

