WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

727 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLENNAN...

NORTHEASTERN BELL AND SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730

PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with

this thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather