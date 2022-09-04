WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 444 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KAUFMAN... NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND ELLIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather