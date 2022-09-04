WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

256 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT

FOR TARRANT COUNTY...

At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sansom Park,

moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford,

Haltom City, Hurst, Burleson, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook,

Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Richland

Hills, River Oaks and Kennedale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather