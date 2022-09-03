WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Somervell County in north central Texas...

Central Erath County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Hood County in north central Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 856 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest

of Dinosaur Valley State Park, or 13 miles southwest of Granbury,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Stephenville, Morgan Mill and Tolar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Northern Hamilton County in central Texas...

Southeastern Erath County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Bosque County in central Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iredell, or

21 miles southeast of Stephenville, moving west at 15 mph.

Hico and Iredell.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather