WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

429 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Ellis and Kaufman Counties.

For the Trinity River...including Dallas, Rosser, Trinidad, Long

Lake (Oakwood)...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River Near Rosser.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding of low areas

and roads within the levees is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 23.4 feet.

- Flood stage is 31.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening to a crest of 33.8 feet tomorrow morning. It

will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Nacogdoches and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Morrill, or 17 miles south of Rusk, moving east at

30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Alto, Forest, Morrill, Douglass, Linwood and Lilbert.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

