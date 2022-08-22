WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

132 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

West Fork Trinity River At Grand Prairie affecting Dallas County.

For the West Fork Trinity River...including Jacksboro, Boyd, Fort

Worth, Grand Prairie...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Fork Trinity River At Grand Prairie.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the

lowland areas of the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.1 feet.

- Flood stage is 27.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage to 28.5 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this

evening and remain below flood stage.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Kimble,

eastern Mason and southern San Saba Counties through 215 PM CDT...

At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Valley Spring to Mountain Home. Movement

was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mason, Cherokee, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Chappel, Hedwigs Hill,

Hilda, Us-87 Near The Mason-

Gillespie County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290 and I-

10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 476 and 477.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

LAT...LON 3109 9898 3109 9846 3106 9849 3103 9844

3092 9846 3092 9896 3050 9897 3050 9930

3029 9930 3029 9956

TIME...MOT...LOC 1832Z 290DEG 29KT 3094 9885 3018 9937

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana...

Northeastern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 136 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burkeville,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Burr Ferry, Wiergate and Evans.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

