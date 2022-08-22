WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Ellis County in north central Texas...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of

0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, Ennis,

Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Ovilla, Venus, Ferris, Palmer,

Italy, Oak Leaf, Maypearl, Bardwell, Alma, Garrett, Milford and

Pecan Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR JOHNSON COUNTY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A

FLOOD WARNING...

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Johnson.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fort Worth, Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Crowley, Keene,

Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Venus, Grandview, Godley, Cross

Timber, Cleburne State Park, Rio Vista and Briaroaks.

