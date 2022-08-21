WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Tarrant County in north central Texas...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 4

inches of rain have already fallen this evening. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine,

Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville,

Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle,

Richland Hills and River Oaks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

