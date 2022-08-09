WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

420 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis

and south central Dallas Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lancaster, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Glenn Heights, Red Oak,

Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Oak Leaf and Pecan Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3265 9688 3269 9668 3246 9652 3246 9688

TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 339DEG 11KT 3260 9676

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jim

Hogg and western Brooks Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 8 miles west of

Encino, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

unsecured objects.

Hidalgo City Park.

LAT...LON 2693 9814 2683 9830 2711 9864 2727 9843

2726 9836

TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 143DEG 20KT 2695 9828

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

