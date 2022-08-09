WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 420 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and south central Dallas Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Oak Leaf and Pecan Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3265 9688 3269 9668 3246 9652 3246 9688 TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 339DEG 11KT 3260 9676 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jim Hogg and western Brooks Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 8 miles west of Encino, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. unsecured objects. Hidalgo City Park. LAT...LON 2693 9814 2683 9830 2711 9864 2727 9843 2726 9836 TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 143DEG 20KT 2695 9828 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather