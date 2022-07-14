WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Ellis County in north central Texas... South central Dallas County in north central Texas... * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Red Oak, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Desoto, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Palmer, Oak Leaf, Maypearl, Bardwell, Garrett and Pecan Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather