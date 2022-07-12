WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

324 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...Strong, isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of Mills

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles northeast of Goldthwaite, along with another storm 7 miles

northeast of Mullin. Both storms will moving slowly southwest at 5

to 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Goldthwaite and Mullin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3163 9850 3148 9838 3128 9862 3132 9859

3131 9863 3132 9863 3133 9862 3131 9865

3132 9865 3135 9864 3137 9866 3135 9868

3138 9870 3141 9870 3140 9872 3151 9880

TIME...MOT...LOC 2022Z 055DEG 10KT 3151 9852

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

