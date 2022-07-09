WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

343 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hunt County

through 415 PM CDT...

At 342 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Greenville, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Greenville, Caddo Mills, Josephine and Lone Oak.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 80 and 99.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3318 9629 3324 9611 3299 9592 3298 9629

TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 337DEG 15KT 3313 9617

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with air temperatures up 105 and heat index values

up to 112 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up

to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Walker, Washington, Grimes, Colorado and Austin

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT

Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in excess of 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

conditions with maximum air temperatures up to 105 expected.

For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110.

* WHERE...Houston, Madison, Burleson and Brazos Counties.

