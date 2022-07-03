WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 142 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jack County through 215 PM CDT... At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Newport, or 13 miles northeast of Jacksboro, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3344 9798 3343 9796 3332 9792 3330 9807 3346 9828 3347 9798 TIME...MOT...LOC 1842Z 169DEG 6KT 3336 9800 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather