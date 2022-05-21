WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

426 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY...

At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamilton,

moving northeast at 10 mph. FM 2005 and FM 221 south of Hamilton is

where the strongest part of this storm is located.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Hamilton and Shive.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Mason County in west central Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mason, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Mason around 440 PM CDT.

Hedwigs Hill around 445 PM CDT.

Art around 450 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Koockville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Saba County through 515 PM CDT...

At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Richland Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Richland Springs, Algerita, Skeeterville, Spring Creek and Locker.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3118 9886 3129 9903 3144 9892 3144 9887

3141 9884 3141 9878 3138 9878 3137 9876

3143 9873 3141 9872 3140 9869 3135 9871

3134 9870 3137 9865

TIME...MOT...LOC 2129Z 218DEG 20KT 3130 9890

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

