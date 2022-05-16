WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

258 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collin

County through 330 AM CDT...

At 258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lucas, or near Wylie, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

McKinney, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Fairview, Lucas,

Parker, Lavon, St. Paul, Nevada and Josephine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3303 9630 3298 9630 3299 9660 3312 9667

3318 9661

TIME...MOT...LOC 0758Z 319DEG 21KT 3309 9657

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

224 TO EXPIRE AT 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COLLIN COOKE DALLAS

DELTA DENTON FANNIN

GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT

KAUFMAN LAMAR RAINS

ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, BONHAM, CANTON, CARROLLTON,

COMMERCE, COOPER, DALLAS, DENISON, DENTON, EAST TAWAKONI,

EDGEWOOD, EMORY, FLOWER MOUND, FORNEY, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE,

GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, HEATH, KAUFMAN, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY,

PARIS, PLANO, POINT, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TERRELL,

VAN, AND WILLS POINT.

