WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Bell County in central Texas...

Falls County in central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 9

miles northeast of Temple, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Temple, Marlin, Troy, Lott and Golinda.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 304 and 312.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

Northwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

East central Panola County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deberry, or

16 miles east of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Shreveport, Stonewall, Midyett, Keithville and Spring Ridge.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northwestern

Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK...

NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for eastern and

northeastern Texas.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Llano

County through 430 PM CDT...

At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Prairie Mountain, or 17 miles southwest of Llano, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kingsland, Gainesville, Horseshoe Bay, Prairie Mountain, Enchanted

Rock State Natural Area, Oxford and Sunrise Beach Village.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

LAT...LON 3067 9844 3066 9843 3050 9840 3050 9895

3064 9889 3069 9844

TIME...MOT...LOC 2045Z 272DEG 31KT 3055 9887

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN

EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch is also in effect from Sunday

morning through Sunday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south central New Mexico and far

west Texas

* WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...3 to 8%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather