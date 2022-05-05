WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Bosque County in central Texas...

Central Hill County in central Texas...

Northwestern McLennan County in central Texas...

Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas...

West Central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 1214 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of highways, streets, underpasses, creeks and

streams as well as other poor drainage and low lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Waco, Hillsboro, McGregor, West, Italy, Valley Mills, Crawford,

Bynum, Carl's Corner, Gholson, Milford, Frost, Abbott, Leroy,

Ross, Malone, Penelope, Mertens and Aquilla.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

