WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 111 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR VAN ZANDT...HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES... At 110 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Grand Saline to Trinidad, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Athens, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Grand Saline, Mabank, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Edgewood, Brownsboro, Eustace, Trinidad, Fruitvale, Edom, Enchanted Oaks, Coffee City, Caney City and Purtis Creek State Park.