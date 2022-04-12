WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Erath County in north central Texas... Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas... Southeastern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas... Northwestern Hood County in north central Texas... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morgan Mill and Huckabay, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Stephenville, Mineral Wells, Dublin, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Huckabay, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Tolar, Millsap and Mingus. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 364 and 398. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BLANCO BOSQUE BURNET CORYELL DALLAS ELLIS FALLS FREESTONE HAYS HENDERSON HILL JOHNSON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM NAVARRO ROBERTSON ROCKWALL TARRANT TRAVIS VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather