Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas...

North central Refugio County in south central Texas...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1235 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Quintana, or 11 miles

north of Refugio, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

McFaddin around 100 PM CST.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 near mile marker 656.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 604.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WHARTON AND NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES...

At 1237 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ganado, or 11

miles northeast of Edna, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

El Campo, Ganado and Louise.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central

and southeastern Texas.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

League City.

_____

