WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 224 PM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...AREAS OF FOG EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT... Areas of fog are expected to develop across portions of South Texas tonight and Sunday morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1\/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____