WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ HARD FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 132 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible. * WHERE...All of south Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures on Friday will only warm above freezing for a few hours, and some locations may not make it above freezing. Sub freezing temperatures will be expected nightly through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather