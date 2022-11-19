WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

300 AM CST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces,

Coastal San Patricio and Coastal Calhoun Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 11

feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous

rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or

pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except

those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable

to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of

Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is

expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best

swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Do not drive through any flooded roadways.

Swimming and entering the surf for any reason should be avoided,

with life-threatening surf conditions expected.

