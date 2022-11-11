WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

757 PM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nueces

County through 830 PM CST...

At 757 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cabaniss Field, or 8 miles south of Corpus Christi International

Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College

Windward Campus, Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi Country Club, South

Texas Botanical Gardens, Cabaniss Field, Kings Crossing Subdivision,

Bay Area Medical Center, Cole Park, Spohn Hospital South, Driscoll

Childrens Hospital, Del Mar College Heritage Campus, Texas A&M

University Corpus Christi, Clarkwood, Downtown Corpus Christi, La

Palmera Mall, Petronila and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 7.

US Highway 181 near mile marker 648.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2767 9768 2787 9747 2787 9744 2767 9722

2756 9753 2756 9756

TIME...MOT...LOC 0157Z 229DEG 22KT 2766 9753

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

