RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

227 PM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current

Risk, through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even

the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper

water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to

anyone entering the surf.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

