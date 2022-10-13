WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San

Patricio County through 345 PM CDT...

At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gregory, or near Portland, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Portland, Ingleside, Gregory and Ingleside On The Bay.

This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 636 and 640.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2798 9726 2794 9718 2782 9723 2790 9738

TIME...MOT...LOC 2021Z 031DEG 6KT 2791 9727

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

