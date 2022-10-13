WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

222 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Aransas and central

Refugio Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Tivoli, or 13 miles south of McFaddin, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rockport, Refugio, Lamar, Quintana, Key Allegro, Holiday Beach,

Tivoli, Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, Copano Village, Fulton and

Austwell.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 183 between mile markers 664 and 668.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 608 and 622.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2828 9673 2827 9673 2823 9677 2798 9700

2838 9735 2850 9695 2849 9692 2849 9691

2850 9692 2850 9691 2835 9672

TIME...MOT...LOC 1922Z 053DEG 12KT 2836 9698

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather