WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 506 PM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Aransas and central Refugio Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quintana, or 11 miles east of Refugio, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Quintana and Holiday Beach. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 610 and 612. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2844 9717 2845 9695 2815 9687 2814 9723 TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 357DEG 23KT 2834 9710 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather