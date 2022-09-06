WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1043 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Rio Grande At Laredo affecting Webb County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Rio Grande At Laredo.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage and will

fall below action stage early this afternoon.

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Rio Grande

Laredo 8.0 7.7 Tue 10 am 4.3 3.1 2.5 2.3 2.2

