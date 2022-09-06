WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

903 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande At Laredo affecting Webb County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 245 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Rio Grande At Laredo.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, or 2.4 meters, minor lowland flooding

occurs. Flow reaches the lower sections of the customs parking lot

in Laredo.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet or 2.5 meters.

- Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall and fall below

flood stage this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet or 2.4 meters.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

Rio Grande

Laredo 8.0 8.2 Tue 8 am 4.8 3.4 2.6 2.3 2.2

_____

