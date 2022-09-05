WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

130 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued

a Flood Warning for the following river in Texas...

Nueces River near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River near Tilden.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning, until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, much of the flood plain below Cotulla to

below Tilden is cut off, as sloughs and peripheral channels fill.

Hunting cabins, oil field pump jacks and tank batteries flood well

away from the channel. Livestock are cut off and can drown.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:30 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late Wednesday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Thursday

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday

morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 7.5 Mon 12 pm 8.8 14.4 15.4 13.7 11.6

