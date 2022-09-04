WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Laredo, Callaghan and Botines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

