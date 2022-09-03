WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1118 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Aransas, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Key Allegro and Fulton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather