WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Refugio County in south central Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Holiday Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

