WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 142 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 145 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Aransas, Nueces and San Patricio. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather