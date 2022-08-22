WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

834 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County.

For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Moderate flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, The flooding of livestock, roads,

irrigation pumps and tank batteries occurs. Fences and hunting

cabins are damaged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late Wednesday evening and continue falling to 12.3 feet

Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 18.2 Mon 7 am 16.4 14.9 13.7 12.9 12.3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather